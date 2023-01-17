Five people are in hospital, including a four-year-old child in critical condition, after a single-vehicle crash in Norfolk County on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 1st Concession Road STR between Byerlay Side Road and Highway 59 shortly after 9 a.m. for a crash.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Ed Sanchuk said a vehicle carrying two adults and three children when for unknown reasons it left the roadway, entered a ditch and struck a tree.

Sanchuk said a four-year-old child was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other four occupants, including two infants, were also taken to the hospital for precautionary measures, he said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Roads in the area are expected to remain closed for several hours for the investigation.