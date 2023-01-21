

The Canadian Press





Police say a senior from Norfolk County is out of pocket more than six-thousand dollars after falling victim to what they call the "Amazon scam."

Provincial police say the victim got a call on Thursday from someone claiming to be from Amazon alerting them to a problem with their account.

They say the caller requested access to the victim's computer in order to fix the problem, only to drain 64-hundred dollars from their bank account.

Police are warning residents to be skeptical of any calls or pop-up messages that claim to be flagging account issues.