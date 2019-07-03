

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





City hall was briefly placed in a hold and secure position after police found a man with a gun in the area.

Police say they received reports of two males walking down Elizabeth Street with a gun shortly before 3 p.m. According to the reports, one male dropped a gun, picked it up, and continued on in the direction of city hall.

Plainclothes officers in the area quickly responded and an altercation was reported at a building not far from where the men were seen walking.

The males involved in the altercation matched the description of the suspects seen on Elizabeth Street and police say one of the two men was arrested. A gun was found in his possession, police say.

The other suspect, who police say was not wearing any shoes, took off.

It is not known if the outstanding suspect is armed.

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, police said they believe the suspect may have fled the area in a vehicle. It is not known what direction he was heading.

People inside city hall were advised to stay in the building as police tried to track down the second suspect but the hold and secure order was later lifted.