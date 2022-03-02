

The Canadian Press





Canada's main stock index rose by more than 200 points in late-morning trading as the financials sector advanced after the Bank of Canada raised its key overnight interest rate and the energy sector was helped by further increases in oil prices.



The S&P/TSX composite index was up 220.31 points at 21,224.82.



In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 574.23 points at 33,869.18. The S&P 500 index was up 69.83 points at 4,376.09, while the Nasdaq composite was up 159.30 points at 13,691.76.



The Canadian dollar traded for 78.86 cents US compared with 78.69 cents US on Tuesday.



The April crude oil contract was up US$3.33 at US$106.74 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 13.8 cents at US$4.71 per mmBTU.



The April gold contract was down US$17.70 at US$1,926.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 2.4 cents at US$4.62 a pound.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2021.



Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)