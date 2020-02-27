

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - North American stock markets plunged for another day as cases of the novel coronavirus which began in China continued to spread around the world and raise worries about global economic growth.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 401.91 points at 16,640.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 456.14 points at 26,501.45. The S&P 500 index was down 53.99 points at 3,062.40, while the Nasdaq composite was down 178.94 points at 8,801.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.85 cents US compared with an average of 75.15 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude contract was down US$1.92 at US$46.81 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 8.7 cents at US$1.75 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$10.70 at US$1,653.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 3.00 cents at US$2.54 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2020.