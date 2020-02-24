

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - U.S. stock markets were on pace for their worst day of trading in more than two years while Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline amid concerns stemming from an increase in new cases of the novel coronavirus outside of China.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 298.47 points or 1.7 per cent at 17,545.06 in early afternoon trading, the biggest drop since August.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.6 per cent by losing 1,035.46 points at 27,956.95. The S&P 500 index was down 117.62 points at 3,220.13, while the Nasdaq composite was down four per cent or 381.75 points at 9,194.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.31 cents US compared with an average of 75.62 cents US on Friday.

The April crude contract was down more than five per cent, losing US$2.86 at US$50.52 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 6.4 cents at US$1.85 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$28.70 at US$1,677.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 3.5 cents at US$2.57 a pound.

Feb. 24, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSDX)