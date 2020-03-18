

Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's main stock index lost more than 1,000 points in early afternoon trading while the loonie dropped below the 70 cents US mark as COVID-19 fears continued to rattle markets.

The nosedive tripped market circuit breakers, forcing a pause in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The S&P/TSX composite index was down 1,220.57 points at 11,464.64 after trading resumed.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 1,934.45 points at 19,302.93. The S&P 500 index was down 210.92 points at 2,318.27, while the Nasdaq composite was down 556.33 points at 6,778.45.

The Canadian dollar traded for 68.60 cents US compared with an average of 70.55 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract dropped to its lowest level since at least 2003 by falling US$5.62 at US$21.71 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 16.9 cents at US$1.560 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$39.60 at US$1,486.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 17.60 cents at US$2.1375 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2020.