

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading as the energy and materials sectors led the Toronto market lower, while U.S. stocks also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 180.31 points at 14,817.32.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 148.39 points at 24,427.51. The S&P 500 index was down 27.47 points at 2,944.14, while the Nasdaq composite was down 106.49 points at 9,269.29.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.64 cents US compared with 71.98 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude contract was up 53 cents at US$34.02 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down nearly seven cents at US$1.84 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$30.20 at US$1,721.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down nearly three cents at US$2.43 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2020.