

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - North American stock markets sank deep into the red in late-morning trading amid worries that the arrest of a senior executive at Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei could derail progress in China-U.S. trade talks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 374.30 points at 14,808.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 679.69 points at 24,347.38. The S&P 500 index was down 67.37 points at 2,632.69, while the Nasdaq composite was down 144.36 points at 7,014.07.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.53 cents US compared with an average of 74.89 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude oil contract was down US$1.77 at US$51.12 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 13.8 cents at US$4.33 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$4.30 at US$1,246.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 5.65 cents at US$2.72 a pound.

