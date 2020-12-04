

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The energy and metals and mining sectors helped Canada's main stock index push higher in late-morning trading while the loonie topped 78 cents US.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.05 points at 17,488.07.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 161.18 points at 30,130.70. The S&P 500 index was up 22.45 points at 3,689.17, while the Nasdaq composite was up 47.25 points at 12,424.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.12 cents US compared with 77.64 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude oil contract was up 36 cents at US$46.00 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.57 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$6.70 at US$1,834.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.52 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2020.