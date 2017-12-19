WASHINGTON - American officials say the North Korea nuclear crisis will be one of several topics of conversation when Rex Tillerson makes his first visit to Canada as secretary of state on Tuesday.

Tillerson is to meet his Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland, as well as ministers from the Trudeau government's cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations.

An American official says the meeting is part of the ongoing and very active relationship between the two countries.

The senior State Department official says a range of continental and international issues will come up, including plans to host international talks in Canada early next year on the Korean crisis.

The summit will involve countries that participated in the Korean War and other key regional actors.

The official says the Tillerson meetings will cover other topics as well, including border efficiency and security, probably the NAFTA negotiations and other international issues like the Ukraine-Russia situation and the political crisis in Venezuela.