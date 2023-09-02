North York church evacuated due to bomb threat, police say
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Saturday, September 2, 2023 9:18PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 2, 2023 9:18PM EDT
A church in North York has been evacuated after reports of a bomb inside the facility.
Toronto police say officers were called to Ebenezer Holiness Church Of God on Rossdean Drive, near Steeles Avenue West and Highway 400, just before 9 p.m. for a bomb threat.
No injuries have been reported.
Police are urging the public to avoid the area as they investigate.
More to come.