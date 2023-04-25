A two-vehicle crash in North York on Tuesday afternoon has left one person with serious injuries.

Toronto police tweeted about the collision just before 5 p.m . Police said the crash occurred at the intersection of Don Mills Road and York Mills Road.

Paramedics transferred two patients to hospital, one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.

Investigators are on scene. The cause of the crash has not yet been revealed.

The intersection at Don Mills Road and York Mills Road is closed. Expect delays in the area.