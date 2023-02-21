North York collision sends four people to hospital, including child
A Toronto paramedic's uniform is shown.
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2023 10:27PM EST
Four people, including a child, were hospitalized after a collision in North York on Tuesday night.
Toronto police said it happened at the intersection of Eglinton Avenue West and Don Mills Road at around 9:20 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said they transported two adults to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A pediatric patient was taken to The Hospital for Sick Children with non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
A third adult was also sent to a hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.