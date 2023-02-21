Four people, including a child, were hospitalized after a collision in North York on Tuesday night.

Toronto police said it happened at the intersection of Eglinton Avenue West and Don Mills Road at around 9:20 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said they transported two adults to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A pediatric patient was taken to The Hospital for Sick Children with non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

A third adult was also sent to a hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.