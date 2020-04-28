North York General Hospital is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 on one of its units after three patients tested positive for the virus.

A notice about the outbreak was posted on the hospital’s website Tuesday.

“Our Reactivation Unit - 5 West, is currently on outbreak due to three patients testing positive for COVID-19,” the hospital said in its update. “The health and safety of our patients is our top priority and all appropriate precautions are in place. Patients and staff continue to be monitored.”

An outbreak can be defined as affecting as few as two people.

A number of other hospitals around the GTA have reported outbreaks of the virus, including SickKids Hospital, which also reported an outbreak Tuesday.

There are currently 27 COVID-19 inpatients at North York General, with four in the intensive care unit and three on ventilators.