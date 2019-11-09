

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Four people were transported to hospital after being rescued from a North York house fire this afternoon.

Toronto Fire arrived to a house on Pynford Crescent near the Victoria Park and Ellesmere area, after receiving call for a two alarm basement fire shortly after 3 p.m.

A woman and a boy are facing life-threatening injuries, and two other young people sustained minor injuries, according to paramedics.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, heavy smoke was visible.

Platoon Chief Paul Cormier for Toronto Fire told CP24 that when crews arrived they were able to find the trapped people and remove them from the building.

"They have been transported with minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Firefighters are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

Investigators are not sure if this is a suspicious incident.