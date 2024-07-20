A 65-year-old woman is dead after being pulled from a two-alarm house fire in North York Saturday morning.

Toronto Fire crews were called to the home on Carney Road, in the Finch Avenue West and Bathurst Street area, around 6:30 a.m.

Acting Platoon Chief Godfrey Greaves said crews encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the home.

“They were also advised by people on site that there was potentially an occupant on that second floor of the home. Crews are able to make entry quickly and affect the rescue of an approximately 65-year-old female,” Greaves said.

Crews began performing CPR on the woman to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Greaves said five other people lived in the home, all of whom had gotten out before firefighters arrived.

“It is my understanding that (the fire) was concentrated within the room, which we found the occupant in, and that is going to be the room that we are going to focus our investigations on,” he said.

The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are unknown. When asked if there were working smoke alarms in the house and whether the fire was suspicious, Greaves said those would be part of the investigation.

Greaves said the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.