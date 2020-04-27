A long-term care home in the Downsview area is reporting that four of its residents with COVID-19 have now died and that the facility has seen nearly 70 cases among residents and staff.

The news came Monday via a statement issued by Downsview Long Term Care Centre, a long-term care home in the Sheppard Avenue West and Keele Street area.

According to the home, there have been 50 cases among the residents and 19 cases among the staff. One resident has recovered while four others have died, the home said.

“Our dedicated teams have continued to go above and beyond to maintain a high level of care for our residents. We are proud to care for our residents and we will continue to do everything we can to keep them safe and comfortable,” the home said in its statement.

The home said that all residents who have tested positive have been isolated and that they have implemented a number of additional measures to deal with the outbreak, such as added screening of staff, increased disinfection standards, and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Staff who have tested positive for the virus are self-isolating at home, the statement said.

The home has approximately 252 licensed beds, according to the Ministry of Long Term Care.

An update from the home on April 24 said that 43 residents had tested positive, along with nine staff members. A day earlier the home reported its first death.