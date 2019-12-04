

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The pastor of a church in North York is facing charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a girl several years ago.

Police allege that the suspect privately tutored the girl between 2015 and 2017 and that he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

According to police, the girl was 11 years old when the alleged assaults began.

A suspect was taken into custody on Nov. 28, police announced Thursday.

Ki-Jin Kim, 61, of Toronto has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Police said Kim is currently a pastor at the North York Sansung Church and that he has worked at other churches as well.

From 1998 to 2001, he was a Sunday school volunteer at the Young Nak Church located at 650 McNicoll Avenue. In 2004, he was an assistant pastor at the Manmin Presbyterian Church in Toronto.

Police are concerned that there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information about the case or about other incidents to come forward.

Kim is scheduled to make a court appearance on Jan. 9.