One person has been pronounced deceased after a fatal collision at a racetrack south of Hamilton.

Police say the collision between two racing vehicles occurred on Saturday at around 2:37 p.m. at the Toronto Motorsports Park on Kohler Road, located in Cayuga, a small municipality south of Hamilton.

One of the drivers, a 69-year-old North York resident, was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The investigation has been handed off to the National Hot Rod Association. Police have not announced any charges as a result of this investigation.