North York’s Sheridan Mall is closed for the day after a fire broke out in an underground vault.

Toronto police said on Sunday at 9:47 a.m. they responded to a call for a fire at the shopping centre near Jane and Wilson streets.

The mall at 1700 Wilson Ave. was evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

Toronto Fire Services told CP24 that the fire was located in a machine and was quickly doused. The machine in question has since been removed, they said.

In a note posted on its Facebook page, Sheridan Mall, which is owned by Westdale Properties, said the fire started “very early this morning prior to mall opening” and was contained to one of its boiler rooms.

“As a safety precaution, and to clean the buildings air, we will remain closed for the day. Everyone is ok, the mall is ok and we will re open tomorrow at 10am,” mall management wrote.

“We thank you for your cooperation and see you all tomorrow.”