Police say a 12-year-old sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in North York overnight.

It happened near Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.

Officers were first called to the area for a report of gunshots and when police arrived on scene, they located a 12-year-old with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre to be treated for serious injuries.

Police say shortly before that shooting, rounds were discharged in a playground area nearby.

The suspects, police say, fled in a vehicle and officers are trying to obtain video from the area to identify the perpetrators.

Anyone with dash camera footage from the area is asked to contact investigators.

Members of the K9 unit are on scene with officers from 12 Division and surrounding divisions, who are conducting an investigation.