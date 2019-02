Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim was shot in North York on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue at around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto paramedics located a male victim suffering from an injury to his lower body. The severity of his injury is not known.

Toronto police said witnesses reported hearing two gunshots at the time. Shell casings were located by officers at the scene.

No description of any possible suspects has been released in connection with this incident.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation is conducted.