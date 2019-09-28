

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man is dead after a shooting in North York, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called at a residence in the area of Sunnycrest and Rockford Roads, west of Bathurst Street, just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a man with life-threatening injuries inside the home.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

No suspect information have been released.

According to Toronto police data, as of Sept. 23, there have been a 325 shootings in the city. Out of the 484 shooting victims, 26 people have died.