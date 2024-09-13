North York shooting leaves teen with serious injuries
Police are pictured at the scene of a shooting in the area of Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street Thursday September 12, 2024.
Published Friday, September 13, 2024 5:50AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 13, 2024 7:07AM EDT
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in North York late Thursday night.
Police said they were called to the area of Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street after gunshots were heard in the area around 11:18 p.m.
They arrived to find one person suffering with a gunshot wound.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one person to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Toronto police said the victim is an 18-year-old man.
Images from the scene showed multiple evidence markers on the ground in the parking lot, and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the glass doors of the building.
Police could be seen unfurling caution tape around an area that included a section of the parking lot with multiple parked vehicles.
Police said a light-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area. There is no suspect description so far.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out to police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.