An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in North York late Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the area of Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street after gunshots were heard in the area around 11:18 p.m.

They arrived to find one person suffering with a gunshot wound.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one person to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Toronto police said the victim is an 18-year-old man.

Images from the scene showed multiple evidence markers on the ground in the parking lot, and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the glass doors of the building.

Police could be seen unfurling caution tape around an area that included a section of the parking lot with multiple parked vehicles.

Police said a light-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area. There is no suspect description so far.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out to police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.