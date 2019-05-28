North York shooting sends 1 man to hospital
One man sustained non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Dorado Court. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019 5:24AM EDT
One man has been taken to hospital following a shooting in North York overnight.
The incident occurred on Dorado Court, in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue.
Police say the victim sustained a non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.