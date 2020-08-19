

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





At least two people have been rushed to hospital after a shooting in North York Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area Shoreham Drive and Jane Street shortly before 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Toronto Paramedic Services say two victims have been transported to trauma centre. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.