North York stabbing leaves one person injured
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Thursday, August 15, 2024 7:05PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in North York that left one person injured Thursday night.
Police say they received a call shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a male who had been stabbed near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.
Officers arrived and located the injured male victim. There is no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.
Police say they do not have suspect information at this time.