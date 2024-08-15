A stabbing in North York sent a man to the hospital Thursday evening.

Toronto police said they received a call shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a male who had been stabbed near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

Officers arrived and located a man in his 40s with injuries, which, according to Toronto paramedics, were serious but non-life-threatening.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

No suspect information has been released.