A section of Highway 400 has reopened north of Toronto after a deadly collision early Monday morning, police confirm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a pickup truck and motorcycle collided in the northbound lanes of the highway near Highway 88 in Innisfil shortly before 6 a.m.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Northbound lanes were closed for the collision investigation but the highway has since reopened.