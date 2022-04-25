

The Canadian Press





A longtime Liberal representative says he won't seek re-election to Ontario's legislature this spring due to health reasons.

Michael Gravelle, who was first elected to represent the riding of Thunder Bay-Superior North in 1995, announced on Monday that he wouldn't run again.

Gravelle is one of seven Liberal representatives who currently hold a seat in provincial parliament.

He says he made the difficult decision not to run for re-election because of cancer treatments he needs to undergo in the coming months.

Gravelle says he began chemotherapy this month after cancer he battled nearly a decade ago returned.

Gravelle also took time away from his work as a former cabinet minister in 2017 for treatment of depression.

He thanked his constituents and colleagues in a statement on Monday.

“It has been an enormous honour and privilege to be your MPP for the past 27 years,” he said. “Despite my decision today, I am proud of the many accomplishments I have been able to achieve during my time in office.”

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca thanked Gravelle for his decades of political work and commended him for putting his health first.

“Michael is a true Lion of the Legislature,” Del Duca said.

“Through his storied career in provincial government, Michael improved the lives of more people than he knows. I know that Michael's support and wisdom will always be available to me and his successor in Thunder Bay-Superior North.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2022.