York police are urging parents to speak with their teens about the seriousness of making threats against schools and other youth following a recent rash of incidents.

Police are also warning the public about a recent increase in young people being found with different kinds of replica firearms, including air guns, gel guns, or toy guns.

“When a tragic incident occurs, inside or outside of Canada, we often see a ripple effect occurring in our own community,” they said in a news release issued on Monday afternoon.

“In the last few weeks, we have responded to threats, many of them made on social media sites, that are connected to schools.”

YRP said investigators determined none of the recent reports are legitimate and that there was never any “intention to actually carry out the threats.”

Regardless, they say they remain “deeply concerning to the police and the community.”

“These incidents are not a joke. They result in high levels of fear in our community, the wasting of significant police resources and can result in very serious charges being laid against a suspect, regardless of their age,” police said, adding any call they receive regarding a firearm or a threat to a school will be treated as legitimate until it is determined otherwise.

Police also urged students, staff or citizens to reports any potential threats immediately as school resource officers and other police-related programs are on hold at both school boards and police officers are not on site unless they’re called for an incident.

“York Regional Police trains consistently to respond to these types of calls and the safety of our children is our highest priority,” said YRP.

This warning from York police comes on the same day that one Scarborough school was placed under a lockdown due to an unspecified threat. Several nearby schools were also placed under hold-and-secure orders.

To report a possible threat involving a school or an emergency related to firearms, call 9-1-1 or 1-866-876-5423, ext.7008 for non-emergencies. People can also share information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.1800222tips.com.