

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The union representing public school support workers who are set to strike four days from now says there are several major issues outstanding as they head back to talks on Friday, and they rapidly escalated their actions this week to illustrate their concerns.

Laura Walton of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, who represents 55,000 custodians, ECEs and librarians in Ontario schools says issues remain on the topic of sick leave and more importantly to her, recent cuts to school board funding that resulted in hundreds of their members losing their jobs last month.

“The key point from minute we walked in, remains service security, we need to see the funding cuts reversed that were made in the spring, we need to see services maintained,” Walton told CP24. “We cannot have situations where libraries are closed and therefore not providing safe spaces for students.”

On Wednesday, CUPE announced its school support workers would go on strike Oct. 7 if a new deal is not reached before then.

On Monday, the union embarked on a job action with steps including custodians not sweeping school hallways and early childhood educators refusing to administer medications.

Education Minister Lecce told CP24 that his side felt it got “so close” to reaching a deal last Sunday, and he cannot fathom why the union has escalated from a work to rule to a strike warning in a matter of days.

“I don’t know what has changed in 48 hours, it seems a bit unprecedented,” he said.

He repeated his suggestion that the union is eager to strike during a federal election campaign where the Trudeau Liberals have been eager to draw attention to the Ford administration’s cuts.

“What I do know is the day the strike takes place is the first day of the federal leaders’ debate,” he said.

He repeated that in his view the only issue left outstanding was making changes to workers’ sick leave arrangements, where they can take 11 days off at full pay and up to 120 additional days at 90 per cent pay.

Walton said that not only is sick leave not the only issue left to resolve, she said that Lecce is mischaracterizing its use.

“The vast majority are not even taking 11 days,” Walton said. “When folks are taking these days it’s because they have diagnoses, they are recovering from surgery.”

She said that the current sick leave arrangement was given to workers when the previous Liberal government imposed a contract on them that took away their ability to bank sick time and have it paid out.

As news of the possible strike emerged, public school boards across Ontario said they were preparing contingencies that in some cases would involve outright school closures.

Walton said the fact that boards were entertaining closures spoke to the value her members add to schools.

“School boards are making contingency plans to close on Monday, because they’re citing the value of our work in our schools, and without us being there to perform that work, school can’t continue.”

The two sides are scheduled to meet again on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Both Walton and Lecce said the sides are willing to work through the weekend to reach a deal.

“I will do whatever it takes to keep their child in the class on Monday,” Lecce said.

“My team will be there morning and night and throughout the weekend to try ensure not only that we will be able to go back to work on Monday but also a commitment from the government that we will be investing more in students,” Walton said.