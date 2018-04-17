

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





The day after the release of the New Democrat Party platform I thought it would be interesting to check how the old media – newspapers - remember them? – played the release.

The Toronto Star, traditionally a liberal paper, put the platform on page one but under a story featuring Liberal leader, Kathleen Wynne. NDP leader, Andrea Horwath does get a positive headline from the Star editors, “Horwath finds her footing in progressive platform.” At the other end of the political spectrum in Toronto the Toronto Sun puts Progressive Conservative leader, Doug Ford on page 1 and the NDP platform on page 4 with a smiling Horwath tagged with the headline, “Debt and Taxes.” The National Post gives Horwath a smiling picture and a positive headline, “Ontario NDP can be proud of its platform.” The Globe and Mail buries the platform on page 12 with the dullest photo and headline of all the papers, “Ontario NDP vows to tackle child care, health care.”

Not bad coverage but in 2018 fewer and fewer of us reach for a newspaper first thing in the morning. We are much more likely to check in to digital news through Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms. Over the next weeks all the parties will be working hard to get the most out of all those new ways to connect with voters.

Wynne was asked this morning about the NDP platform. She acknowledged it calling it “interesting” and noting there is a lot of “common ground” with Liberal policies. That was her springboard to take on Doug Ford and to repeat the Liberal message to attack Doug Ford at every opportunity. She called Ford the “real threat” in the election and repeated that a Conservative government led by Ford will “cut services across government.”

What is certain right now – and yes there are seven weeks to go – is Doug Ford is the real threat to the Liberals holding on to power in Ontario. Ford is campaigning hard. Conservative party strategist John Capobianco says “there’s an excitement around him” as he campaigns. Day after day the Ford strategy is to get out in front of supporters at rallies that allow him to get his supporters revved up. And it is working. Last night in Nepean, outside Ottawa, an estimated 700 people drove through rainy, winter weather to be at his event. Capobianco says Ford is drawing people “who never came to Conservative Party events.” Those crowds will work wonders to bring the party together. Ford’s victory over Christine Elliott was a very close thing but many prominent Progressive Conservatives in the Ottawa area last night made a point of being seen with Ford in Nepean.

Today Ford is rolling through Cornwall, Brockville and Kingston. And, yes, he will have another rally this evening in Kingston. Contrast that with Andrea Horwath who will be at an NDP nomination meeting in Sarnia and Kathleen Wynne who, according to her schedule, has no events planned.