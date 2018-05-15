

George Hoff, CP24.com





As one Progressive Conservative insider said to me today Hydro One is the campaign “gift that keeps on giving.” Ontario woke up this morning to the news that the Hydro One board gave itself a raise. Commentators were quick to point out those raises were approved after a drop in Hydro One’s share price in 2017. And then the CEO of Hydro One, Mayo Schmidt, told financial analysts, “We’re quite frankly looking forward to… getting through the election.”

If today is anything to go by hydro costs will be one of the hot button issues right up to election night.

Doug Ford took advantage of Hydro One’s annual meeting in downtown Toronto to make a very quick stop and repeat his attacks on Hydro One. Demonstrators with signs provided a terrific backdrop for the PC leader. Later, in an interview on CP24 Ford attacked Schmidt’s salary directly. "He just lined his pockets with a $1.4-million bonus," Ford said. "He lined the pockets of all of his executives, who are making millions, with $14 million of your money."

What are the other two parties to do in the face of Ford’s simple message to fix Hydro One? Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne is the most exposed. It was her government that privatized hydro in Ontario. Today, taking questions from reporters in Waterloo, she took credit for forcing a review of executive compensation. "We've made it very clear that the compensation package that was brought forward was unacceptable. So, that is exactly why the review is happening. We forced that review to happen.”

The NDP have a different position on Hydro One. Andrea Horwath keeps saying an NDP government will de-privatize Hydro One so it is accountable to Ontarians. "It shows that they are completely out of touch with the people of Ontario, that they don't care, they don't have to be in touch with the people of Ontario, because they're not accountable to the people of Ontario." She says hydro rates can be brought down if it is once again a public company.

Neither the Liberal nor NDP leaders bring Ford’s passion to the high hydro cost issue. On CP24 Ford said Schmidt “doesn’t care about the average person…and seeing these people that are struggling.” At a campaign stop in Paris this afternoon Horwath did try to make her hydro case about people promising to end “mandatory time of use pricing” so that families are “not punished for making dinner at dinner time.”

Vince Brescia, the President of the Ontario Energy Association, points out $21 billion in the Hydro One budget is fixed costs. Brescia says “voters should get used to the fact that our table is set. Costs are largely fixed and you are going to pay for those costs one way or the other.”

Based on the speech lines from the three leaders I am betting that the internal polling each party is doing shows the NDP’s fortunes improving. Why do I say that? Well, suddenly Ford is talking about the NDP and Horwath almost, not quite but almost, as much as Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals. And for the second day Wynne and two of her Liberal cabinet ministers stayed focused on the faults in the NDP platform. The Liberal line again and again is the “NDP can’t be trusted.” Finally, Andrea Horwath is sharpening her attacks on the Progressive Conservatives and Doug Ford.

