

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





Welcome to the countdown to October 21, election day in Canada. You have eight weeks of political action to look forward to, and who knows, maybe even some political drama will come your way.

It’s a cliché to say, but true none-the-less; campaigns matter. Four years ago this week, pollster Nik Nanos’ tracking poll had the NDP in first place with the support of 31per cent of Canadians. The race was close, in fact a statistical tie, because the Liberals were just a point behind at 30per cent and the Conservatives stood at 29per cent. We all know what happened on election day in 2015. That slim NDP lead vanished during the campaign and the Conservative Party went from a very close third to second place eight points behind the surging Liberal Party. Today most polls show the Liberals and Conservatives in a statistical tie. The NDP has dropped significantly.

In a political campaign, the question of who has the money can have a strong influence on the outcome of an election. The potential sums are significant. A partyrunning a full slate of 338 candidates across the country can spend a total of $28 million.

In these weeks before that campaign formally starts, the parties are all working hard to fill their coffers. Almost every day the parties send out a pitch to urge supporters to get their donation in. Over the past weekend, for example, the NDP campaign featured a chance to win a trip on the NDP campaign plane with the party leader, Jagmeet Singh. The Liberals sent out a TV ad announcing their campaign slogan, “Choose Forward.” The Conservatives promised a donation will get your name on an “honour roll” in their election war room.

A quick look at the fundraising in just the second quarter of 2019 shows the Conservatives raised by far the most money, more than $8.5 million. The Liberals took in just over $5 million. That is interesting but not really a surprise. What is a surprise is that the Green Party (with $1,437,722) edged out the NDP(with $1,433,476) by $4,500. In 2015, in the second quarter, the NDP raised almost $4.5 million dollars and the Green Party just $760,000. By the way, I checked with Elections Canada and Maxime Bernier’s new People’s Party of Canada is not yet required to submit a financial report. There will not be another financial report before the election and for all parties fundraising is a central focus for their campaign organizations.

In the past week another funding issue became a top news story. The rules around third party advertising during a campaign are watched closely by interest groups, charities and political partisans. In July, Elections Canada announced new rules governing third-party spending during an election. The rules stipulate that a third party has to register with Elections Canada after incurring $500 in election advertising expenses. Elections Canada lists more than 40 groups that are registered now. In the campaign it will be important to watch how interest groups engage in the political process and how the new rules are interpreted. The recent controversy about how environmental groups can get involved on climate change issues is probably just the first one. In that case, Elections Canada was quick to point out that using social media, emails and other outreach programs are fine. But the new rules kick in if these groups pay for what it calls “issue advertising.”

And now here’s something a little different for the 2019 campaign note. Each note will end with a quote. The quote will be from one of Canada’s 23 Prime Ministers while they were in office. The puzzle will be solved at the start of the next day’s note.

“This country has had the best performance of major developed economies, and we have some of the best prospects going forward, and that’s why we should stay on course.”