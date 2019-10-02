

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





With the leaders focusing on Wednesday night’s debate in Quebec it’s a very quiet day.

There are 78 seats in Quebec. At dissolution the Liberals held 40, the NDP 14, the Conservatives 11 and the Bloc Quebecois 10. Most observers think the NDP will lose many of their seats on October 21. Who wins those seats will be one of the most important storieson election night.

Recent polling in Quebec gives the Liberals a significant advantage, but those numbers are skewed by the party’s support on the island of Montreal. In the rest of Quebec the races are much more competitive. Quebecers will be watching to see how Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh do stacked up against the Liberals’ Justin Trudeau. For Scheer and Singh this will be the first debate with Trudeau and it’s in their second language. That might give the Bloc Quebecois leader, Yves-Francois Blanchet, an edge in his first federal leader’s debate. TVA did not invite either Green leader Elizabeth May or People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier.

If you don’t speak French the only way I know to watch the full debate with translation is tape delayed on CPAC starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday night. There is no live English broadcast of the debate that airs on TVA starting at 8 p.m.

Realistically that means that most Canadians outside Quebec will get selectively edited highlights from the media over the next couple of days. The debates that matter in English Canada will be next Monday and then a French debate next Thursday. Both of those will be carried live across the country.