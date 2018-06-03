

George Hoff , CP24 Elections Producer





Andrea Horwath took the NDP campaign into the riding of Don Valley West Friday morning. Since 2003, voters in that riding have elected Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne. In the last election the NDP candidate managed less than eight per cent of the vote in the riding. It is a huge leap to think that the NDP can win the riding but Horwath used Wynne’s riding to make a point. If voters want to defeat Doug Ford then voting Liberal is the wrong choice. "The choice is between me and Doug Ford,” Horwath said. "To those who have voted Liberal in the past, I invite you to join us to stop Doug Ford and vote for the kind of change that Ontario needs." Her pitch today will be made again and again by Horwath and NDP candidates going door to door in these last days of campaigning. It’s called strategic voting.

This afternoon the NDP dredged up this quote from Wynne four years ago when it looked like the PCs might win the last Ontario election “If you have voted NDP in the past, or are thinking of voting NDP this election, I am speaking to you… In a very real sense, a vote for Andrea Horwath is a vote for Tim Hudak. This election is razor-thin close.”

It was that Liberal pitch that had the NDP worried before the campaign began. Almost two months ago an NDP candidate running in this election told me the big concern was that in the last days of the race the Liberals would make the case that the only way to stop Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives would be to vote Liberal. Well, we are now in those last days and it is the NDP playing the strategic voting card.

There is an irony to all this. Right now everyone I talk to is giving the election to the PCs. Most predict it will be a PC majority. Here is the reasoning. Not all of those dissatisfied Liberal voters are going to vote NDP. Some will simply not vote and some will vote for Ford. What I am told again and again is that the NDP need the Liberals to win more seats that are leaning to go PC right now. Most of those seats are in Ottawa and the GTA. Seats like Wynne’s in Don Valley West. If the PCs win the three Don Valley seats and all the Ottawa seats for example the odds improve for a Ford majority. (A quick note – Saturday the PCs sent Ford to Ottawa to build support and maybe get the votes to beat the Liberals in those key seats).

The bottom line in all this strategic voting talk is that voters who are opposed to the Progressive Conservative agenda and Doug Ford will need to know a lot about their own riding and make their strategic decision by voting for the party that can block PC wins.

The NDP can only hope that Liberal voters get off the couch on June 7 and turn out to “stop Ford”. It appears that it will take a huge Liberal block marching to the orange banner to deliver an NDP win. That has happened before. The best example might be the big NDP win in Quebec in the federal election back in 2011. In that election the NDP won 59 of 75 seats in the province.

The final push by the PCs is much easier. They have to repeat and repeat their message that real change is a vote for Ford. The PCs know that its supporters are motivated to turn out, motivated by Ford’s promises and motivated to vote for a clear change.

What about the Liberal campaign Friday? Kathleen Wynne went to Dundas to defend her government’s efforts to stop the Trump administration from applying tariffs against Canadian steel and aluminum. It was a strong performance and included attacks on Ford and Horwath. In the afternoon former Liberal Prime Minister Paul Martin appeared with Wynne in Waterloo. The Liberal effort is there but it appears that Ontario’s determination is for change and voters are tuning out Wynne. And if the Liberal campaign to win back voters falls short the result is that both they and the NDP will spend the next four years watching Doug Ford govern Ontario. The NDP are used to Opposition benches. For the Liberals it will be a big climb down.