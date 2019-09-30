Nothing 'sinister' about airport questioning of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou: Crown
Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, right, who is out on bail and remains under partial house arrest after she was detained last year at the behest of American authorities, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break from a hearing, in Vancouver, on Monday September 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 4:23PM EDT
VANCOUVER - A Crown prosecutor says the actions of Canadian officials during the arrest of Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver's airport were “not at all sinister” and followed their legal obligations.
Robert Frater, a lawyer representing the Attorney General of Canada, says the defence has alleged that Canadian and United States officials conspired to conduct a covert criminal investigation at the airport on Dec. 1, 2018.
Border guards held Meng for three hours before the RCMP executed a provisional arrest warrant at the request of the U.S., which is seeking her extradition on fraud charges linked to alleged violation of sanctions against Iran.
Meng, who is the Chinese tech giant's chief financial officer and the daughter of its founder, denies wrongdoing and her lawyers are in British Columbia Supreme Court seeking further documents ahead of her extradition trial in January.
Frater says her questioning at the airport was hardly covert, since various activities were videotaped, audiotaped and subject to notes, and if it was an “investigation,” it produced paltry results.
He says it produced two statements from Meng, neither of which prejudiced her rights or demonstrated any impropriety by officers involved, and though her electronic devices were seized, they were not searched.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2019.