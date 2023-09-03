

The Canadian Press





A delegation of Canadian military veterans, RCMP officers and first responders are gathering in Nova Scotia today to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Canada's military response to the deadly crash of Swissair Flight 111.

The MD-11 passenger jet plunged into the waters near Peggy's Cove, N.S., on Sept. 2, 1998, during a flight from New York to Geneva, Switzerland, killing all 229 people on board.

Veterans Affairs Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor will lead a delegation in a commemorative ceremony at the Peggy's cove Swissair Memorial in Indian Harbour, N.S.

The ceremony will recognize the Canadian military contribution to the recovery efforts, an initiative dubbed Operation Persistence.

Family members of some of the crash victims are also expected to be on hand.

Petitpas Taylor also led a candlelight tribute at the Bayswater Memorial on Saturday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2023.