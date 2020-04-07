

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Nova Scotia has recorded its first death related to COVID-19.

Health officials say a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions died Monday in a hospital in eastern Nova Scotia.

Premier Stephen McNeil issued a brief statement saying he had hoped this day would never come, and he expressed his condolences to the woman's grieving family and friends.

Nova Scotia reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The province's total has grown to 293 confirmed cases -- the highest total in the Atlantic region.

While most cases in Nova Scotia have been connected to travel or a known case, the province has confirmed cases are now being linked to community spread.

More coming...