

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Nova Scotia RCMP have cancelled an emergency alert issued after shots were fired in two communities in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Mounties say on Twitter that two suspects have been arrested and no injuries have been reported.

Earlier Friday night, RCMP warned people to lock their doors and shelter in place after shootings were reported in East Preston and North Preston.

Police said they were looking for two male suspects who were seen running into a wooded area and were believed to be armed.

RCMP say they no longer believe there is an immediate risk to the safety of residents but there will continue to be a heavy police presence in the area and the investigation is ongoing.

Police say more details on what happened will be released on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 08, 2022