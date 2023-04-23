

The Canadian Press





The husband of a woman killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting three years ago is offering a reward for information about a theft from a memorial park that pays tribute to her life.

In a Facebook message posted Friday, Nick Beaton says someone recently entered Heart's Haven Memorial Park in Debert, N.S., and stole two steel beams that were to be used to build a bridge at the site.

The park is dedicated to preserving the memory of Kristen Beaton and Heather O'Brien, both of whom were killed nearby by a lone gunman disguised as a Mountie on the morning of April 19, 2020.

They were among 22 people who were shot to death during the killer's 13-hour rampage, which ended when two RCMP officers fatally shot him at a gas station north of Halifax.

The RCMP confirmed Saturday that investigators are looking into the theft from the park.

RCMP Sgt. Andrew Joyce says the five-metre beams are worth about $2,000 each and weight about 300 kilograms in total.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2023.