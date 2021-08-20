Nova Scotia's new Tory premier and cabinet to be sworn into office Aug. 31
Nova Scotia Premier-designate Tim Houston, right, meets with Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc at Government House in Halifax on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Houston's Progressive Conservatives won a majority in this week's provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 20, 2021 1:10PM EDT
HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's new premier and his cabinet will be sworn into office Aug. 31.
Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc is to preside over the swearing-in of premier-designate Tim Houston and his new executive council during a ceremony in Halifax.
Houston's Progressive Conservatives won a majority government in the provincial election held earlier this week.
Tuesday's results saw the Tories capture 31 of the legislature's 55 seats, while the Liberals won 17, the NDP won six and there is one Independent.
The Tories surged to power on a big-spending platform that promised to fix problems in health care, including persistent family doctor shortages.
The election win was the first for the Progressive Conservatives since 2006, when former premier Rodney MacDonald won a minority government.