

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Suspects sprayed some kind of noxious substance inside a bank during a robbery in central Whitby on Thursday morning, investigators say.

Durham Reigonal Police say they were called to a Scotiabank branch at the corner of Dundas and Brock streets in downtown Whitby at 11:05 a.m.

Two male suspects entered the bank and sprayed a noxious substance inside, slightly injuring several people inside.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

Fire crews were called to ventilate the building.

Meanwhile, police tactical and canine units are in the area searching for the suspects. One suspect was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon and another is still outstanding.

Authorities have not released a physical description of the suspect they are looking for in this case.