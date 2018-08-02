

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have named the Hamilton paramedics charged with failing to provide the necessities of life when responding to the shooting death of 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi last December.

Al-Hasnawi was shot to death on December 2, 2017 after intervening in a dispute between two young men and an older man, police said.

When paramedics arrived at the scene of the shooting they said they thought Al-Hasnawi was “acting,” his father said at the time.

Majed Hasnawi said the paramedics were laughing at the situation as his son was uttering the words “I cannot breathe.”

Another witness said the responding paramedics were handling Al-Hasnawi roughly, “like baggage.”

The teen was pronounced dead in hospital a short time after he was transported.

Immediately following the incident, Hamilton paramedics asked the provincial ministry of health to conduct an investigation into the matter.

On December 27, 2017, Hamilton police said they asked Niagara Regional Police Service to conduct a criminal investigation into the emergency medical care provided to the teen at the scene of the fatal shooting.

Niagara Regional Police say that on Wednesday, 53-year-old Steven Snively of Hamilton was arrested.

On Thursday, 29-year-old Christopher Marchant of Whitby was arrested.

Both face one count of failing to provide necessaries of life.

Both were released on a promise to appear in Hamilton court on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.

Niagara Regional Police Chief Bryan MacCulloch says police interviewed 60 witnesses as part of their investigation.

The Hasnawi family is also suing Hamilton Paramedics Services for $10 million.

Two men, Dale Buringsky King, 19, and James Anthony Robert Matheson, 20, have been charged in connection with the death of Al-Hasnawi. Both men are from Hamilton.

King has been charged with second-degree murder and Matheson has been charged with accessory after the fact.

-- With files from Kayla Goodfield and Joshua Freeman