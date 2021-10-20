Ontario’s publicly-funded school boards are reporting more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 but the number of active infections continues to decline in lockstep with the reduction in cases in the broader community.

The Ministry of Education says that there were 107 new school-related cases confirmed over a 24-hour period ending Tuesday afternoon, including 85 student cases and 22 staff cases.

The rolling seven-day average now stands at 82, down from 90 at this point last week and 122 the week prior.

With the latest cases there are now 1,148 active lab-confirmed infections associated with Ontario’s school system, accounting for roughly one-third of Ontario’s overall caseload.

It is the lowest that number has been since Sept. 21.

The number of schools with at least one active case is also declining and now stands at 592. At this time last week there were 704 schools with at least one active case.

Meanwhile, Etobicoke’s Greenholme Junior Middle School is currently the only school in Ontario that is closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak after as many as nine schools were shut last week.

It should be noted that a count by CP24 reveals that there are at least 137 individual classroom cohorts in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) that have been switched to remote learning due to a positive case.

The total number of cases associated with schools since the beginning of the academic year also remains well ahead of the pace that the province saw at this point in 2020 – 3,899 versus 1,569.

But unlike in October, 2020 cases now appear to be on the decline after rising quickly during the first few weeks of September.

Schools, however, still account for a disproportionate number of all outbreaks.

Of the 40 outbreaks currently being reported by Toronto Public Health as of today, more than half are either in child care centres (two) or schools (19).

Toronto Public Health says that it also has 99 active investigations underway in schools.