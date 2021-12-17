Students at 72 different schools are missing their final day of classes before the holiday break due to closures related to COVID-19 outbreaks or operational reasons related to the pandemic.

It is the highest number of schools that have been closed at any one point so far this year and is approaching the all-time record set at the height of the third wave of the pandemic in the spring when 83 schools were closed on April 6.

Meanwhile, the number of outbreaks at public schools continues to steadily increase in lockstep with the sudden rise in cases in the broader community.

As of Friday morning a total of 382 schools had active outbreaks, accounting for nearly 8 per cent of Ontario’s 4,844 public schools.

The run up in numbers comes as public school students and staff are sent home for the holiday break with 11 million rapid tests in the hope of preventing them from returning to the classroom while infected with COVID-19 in the New Year.

However, some public health officials are urging families to praxcticve increased caution over the break, even with access to rapid testing.

In a letter sent home with students on Thursday, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hamidah Meghani expressed concern with COVID-19 with a “significant increase” in cases, noting that the virus now appears to be spreading “at a rate not seen since the pandemic began.”

She is urging parents to use the break to get their school-aged children vaccinated if they haven’t already and to “connect with family and friends virtually over the holidays to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

“The speed of Omicron transmission means we must approach the coming weeks with caution,” she warned.

The latest data from the Ministry of Education shows that there were another 339 school-related cases of COVID-19 confirmed over a 24-hour period ending Thursday afternoon, up from 198 during the same time period last week.

The number of active infections associated with the public school system has also surpassed 3,000 for the first time ever.

On the final day of classes before last December’s holiday break there were only 1,844 active infections in students and staff and fewer than one-third as many school closures – 22 versus 72.