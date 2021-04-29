The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units is expected to begin to decline in the coming weeks but not at a fast enough rate to allow hospitals to resume elective surgeries and procedures anytime soon, according to new modelling.

The modelling, which was prepared by Ontario’s Science Advisory Table, presents three different scenarios for the road ahead.

In the best case scenario, which assumes a further reduction in mobility and a continued focus on vaccinating higher risk communities, the number of COVID-19 patients taking up beds in intensive care units will immediately begin to decline from today’s record high of 884 and dip down to about 500 by the end of May.

Meanwhile, in a slightly less optimistic scenario, it would also decline but at a much slower rate that would see nearly 800 COVID patients still receiving treatment in the ICU by this time next month.

The worst-case scenario with no stay-at-home order and limited public health restrictions would see 1,400 COVID patients in intensive care, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all available beds.

The numbers are an improvement on modelling released two weeks ago, which warned that the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU would top 1,000 under every singe scenario and was likely to reach 1,500 by mid-May even with “strong” public health measures.

Nonetheless, the presentation prepared by Science Table Co-Chair Dr. Adalsteinn Brown still warns that the rosier projections will not allow for the resumption of elective surgeries and procedures “for some time,” underscoring the serious situation the province now finds itself in.

Brown also says that Ontario’s surgical backlog now stands at 257,536 procedures and will be “an enormous challenge” to clear.