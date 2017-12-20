

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The number of pedestrians killed on Toronto streets in 2017 is on track to fall well short of the record total seen last year.

A total of 34 pedestrians have been fatally struck by vehicles so far this year compared to 43 in 2016. That total was the highest number recorded since at least 2005.

The number of pedestrians killed on city streets in 2015 was 39 and in 2014 it was 31.

“We are doing a little bit better than we were last year but we are a far cry from having a successful year where we see no fatalities and no serious injuries,” Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 on Wednesday. “The reality is that when we look at the issues that are occurring about half of them are the result of mid-block crossing situations. We are seeing some cases where individuals are standing in the roadway or even on the centre line. It doesn’t take much for you to be clipped by a mirror and then pushed into oncoming traffic and the end result is we lose a life that didn’t need to be lost on our roads.”

The overall number of deaths resulting from collisions currently stands at 60 after a cyclist was fataly struck in Little Italy on Wednesday morning. That is also down substantially from 2016 when there were 77 deaths.

Stibbe said that the decline in deaths on city streets is encouraging but he conceded that the numbers are still “not great,” especially in light of an ongoing five-year plan to reduce the number of road fatalities to zero.

He said that traffic is a “dynamic environment in the city” and that drivers, pedestrians and cyclists all need to do a better job of adapting to the environment they are in.

The year 2011 saw the city record a 10-year low for road fatalities with 35, however recent years have seen a steady increase in fatal accidents.